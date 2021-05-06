Sergio Pérez Illanes

Daily UI 74: Download App

Sergio Pérez Illanes
Sergio Pérez Illanes
  • Save
Daily UI 74: Download App download app download dailyui 074 daily ui 074 daily 100 challenge ui dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI #074: Download App

Este challenge está basado en uno de mis proyectos de UX. Puedes leer aquí el Case Study.

Press L if you like it! 💖

🌐 Conóceme mejor en mi portfolio

Let's connect!
LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Medium

📧 Get in contact

Sergio Pérez Illanes
Sergio Pérez Illanes

More by Sergio Pérez Illanes

View profile
    • Like