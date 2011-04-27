Ivaylo Nedkov

Xenium

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Xenium logo ivaylo nedkov x
Download color palette

This is the final version of the logo.
Now i`m working on the identity materials and the corporate web.
How you like the typography?
It`s custumised DIN PRO.I wanted to make it as simple and light as i can, so it feels like it`s gravitating around the X.
C & C are welcome:)

6d04ee335782d77f4813f0dcf4934ac6
Rebound of
X Construction
By Ivaylo Nedkov
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like