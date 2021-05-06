Vardan Sharma

Pizza Application Micro Interactions

Vardan Sharma
Vardan Sharma
  • Save
Pizza Application Micro Interactions micro interaction microinteraction animation ux concept app design ui
Download color palette

Micro Interaction made for Pizza delivery application.
Made using Figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Vardan Sharma
Vardan Sharma

More by Vardan Sharma

View profile
    • Like