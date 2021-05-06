Justin Langford

Inktober 2018 - DROOLING

From Inktober 2018, the prompt was "DROOLING."
I had a really hard time with coming up with something for this one, but finally decided on a place where everyone drools; the Dentist Office.
Alcohol marker and brushpen.

Posted on May 6, 2021
