ReDesign of 2Events App

Hi, dribbble community)
I’m pleased to present my project of the event app. Even though I had less than two weeks for redesigning I tried to understand as best I could the problems that the user faced and affected the failure of the product. At first, I created mind mapping and user flow. These steps allow me to understand the value of the product and define product functionality. The creation of wireframes helped create visual integrity of the product and maintain a common style
I’d be grateful for your comments below :)