Justin Langford

Inktober 2018 - ROAST

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
Inktober 2018 - ROAST challenge inktober roast design illustration
Download color palette

My take on an Inktober prompt, "ROAST."
I was reminded of the old Dean Martin roasts, and even the current Comedy Central ones, which inspired this piece.
Traditional ink and alcohol marker.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like