Cliff.ai

Keyboard Shortcuts !!

Cliff.ai
Cliff.ai
  • Save
Keyboard Shortcuts !! shortcuts shortcut keyboard shortcuts keyboard colors cards design ui ux user interface user experience
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

Here's the UI of the command menu containing all the keyboard shortcuts.. ⌨

The commands will be categorized and will be listed on the left and the respective shortcuts will be placed directly opposite to them on the right.

Hope you like it!

Cliff.ai
Cliff.ai

More by Cliff.ai

View profile
    • Like