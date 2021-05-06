Rumyana Sokolova

The strange life of Martin Jones

Rumyana Sokolova
Rumyana Sokolova
  • Save
The strange life of Martin Jones synthwave ipadproart ipadpro procreate martin jones character tv series pencils illustration too old to die young
Download color palette

I was amazed wathing Too Old to Die Young - the acting, the cinematography, the soundtracks - everything. The whole TV series is a piece of art and I highly recommend it.

Rumyana Sokolova
Rumyana Sokolova

More by Rumyana Sokolova

View profile
    • Like