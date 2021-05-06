Doctor Appointment Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The blue-loving landing page is designed for your peace.
We would love to share an interactive design of a doctor consulting website that will help you to easily book appointments and get complete telemedicine solutions through chat and video consultation.
With simple fonts and illustrations, the interface is clean and elegant. We have showcased stepwise solutions, various services and testimonials in different ways which is a key part of the site’s user experience. So, do you think this is cool?
Let us know your views in the comment section!
Tools: Adobe XD
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or
https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble
—
Press “L” and shower some love.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!
Instagram | Behance | Uplabs