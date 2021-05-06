CMARIX TechnoLabs

Doctor Appointment Landing Page

Doctor Appointment Landing Page landing page concept web web ui dribbble website design website concept websitedesigner landing page ui user experience landing page design landingpage website web design webdesign doctor consultation doctor appointment doctors
The blue-loving landing page is designed for your peace.

We would love to share an interactive design of a doctor consulting website that will help you to easily book appointments and get complete telemedicine solutions through chat and video consultation.

With simple fonts and illustrations, the interface is clean and elegant. We have showcased stepwise solutions, various services and testimonials in different ways which is a key part of the site’s user experience. So, do you think this is cool?

Let us know your views in the comment section!

Tools: Adobe XD

