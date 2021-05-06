Marina Zakharova

Sliquid consulting agency logo design logo design logodesign brand identity corporate identity mark symbol consultant lettermark startup business logo consulting logo drop logo drop liqued blue logo logotype consulting logo
Sliqued helps entrepreneurs to provide their services around the world.
The main idea was to grow the business, share it all over the world.
Therefore, I took the Share sign used in interfaces as a basis.

