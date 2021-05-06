Alisa Prem

Special Offer UI

Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem
  • Save
Special Offer UI minimal app design userinterface font 136 dailyuichallenge dailyui app ui figma design
Download color palette

Day 36 of 100 days of DailyUI challenge
(Special Offer) #136

Tool Used: Figma
Text Style: Futura
Icons: Iconly 2.2 (community)

Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem

More by Alisa Prem

View profile
    • Like