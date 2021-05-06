TraversDesign®

Starbucks Concept UI

TraversDesign®
TraversDesign®
  • Save
Starbucks Concept UI interface shop coffeeshop ecommerce adobexd userinterface web design starbucks coffee web app icon ux ui logo outline design minimal flat branding
Download color palette

UI "Starbucks Concept UI"
Type of Graphic: UI, User Interface
Program Used: Adobe experience design, Adobe Illustrator

Hope you like it!
Press "L" for make me nice!
Have a nice day and enjoy !
Thanks

Instagram | Dribbble | Behance

TraversDesign®
TraversDesign®

More by TraversDesign®

View profile
    • Like