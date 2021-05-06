Art Aasom

White paper Design

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
  • Save
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
White paper Design infographic design nature design green logo light mode dailyui magazine cover magazine design brochure mockup brochure design white paper design company profile white paper document design icon logo typography vector branding illustration design
Download color palette
  1. mockup 2 nd 3.png
  2. mockup 2.png
  3. mockup 3.png
  4. mockup 4.png
  5. mockup 5.png
  6. mockup 6.png
  7. mockup 7.png
  8. mockup 8.png

Hey Guys!❤
Here's the presentation of the project we recently worked on!
A green serene whitepaper design!☘🍂

Hope you guys love it! Press 'L' to show some love❤
Follow our page for daily inspirations!
We're available for work! contact@artaasom.com

Regards,
Art Aasom

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive

More by Art Aasom

View profile
    • Like