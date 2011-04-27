Milos Mirkovic

Pixies

Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic
  • Save
Pixies 16px black icons tray
Download color palette

I needed replacement icons for system tray and rainmeter skin, i still have to make a lot more, i'll release them in .psd when they're all done. You can see them on desktop here.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic

More by Milos Mirkovic

View profile
    • Like