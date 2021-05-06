Blaž Kemperle

HYVE logo construction

design logotype branding logo
The main idea was to start from a basic module, the hexagon, and add some movement expanding the H, using sharp corners, and faking overlapping between shapes.

Posted on May 6, 2021
