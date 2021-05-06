Calvin Gentz

Glamperpod

Glamperpod icon design outdoors luxury luxury camping glamperpod glamper glamping logodesign logotype logo design icon logo
I was commissioned to design a logo for a Glamping company "Glamperpod" that rents/sells out these pods to be used on wine estates/farms, etc as a rental or bnb experience in the outdoors. Was a fun one!

