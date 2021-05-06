AppCode Technologies

Mobile App Development Experts

AppCode Technologies
AppCode Technologies
  • Save
Mobile App Development Experts website development experts mobile app development experts
Download color palette

The leadership of AppCode Technologies is in experience and professional hands. Sandeep Srivastava is the founder and managing director of AppCode Technologies – Best Mobile App Development Company. He has around 2 decades of experience in the IT & Telecom industries. Dr Ashfak Shaikh, Chief Technology Officer in AppCode Technologies’s has a PhD holder in the area of Machine Learning and Image Processing. If you want to develop a mobile app under the supervision of an experienced team then you can connect with AppCode Technologies. Visit: https://www.appcodeindia.com/leadership/

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
AppCode Technologies
AppCode Technologies

More by AppCode Technologies

View profile
    • Like