16th Birthday of PGS Software S.A.

PGS Software S.A. was recently celebrating it's birthday, 16 years of constant development & improvement and so what a better way to show it rather than implementing it onto a morph animation including several elements seen in the video here: https://pgs-soft.com/16years
At PGS Software we make technology emotional and easy to use. By you!
Our teams are capable of covering entire Product Design process, from envisioning & design, development, through shipping and improving phases.
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at xdteam@pgs-soft.com.
