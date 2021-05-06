Wojtek
PGS Software

16th Birthday of PGS Software S.A.

Wojtek
PGS Software
Wojtek for PGS Software
Hire Us
  • Save
16th Birthday of PGS Software S.A. aftereffects animation 2d software colour robot minimal orange shape morph animation
Download color palette

PGS Software S.A. was recently celebrating it's birthday, 16 years of constant development & improvement and so what a better way to show it rather than implementing it onto a morph animation including several elements seen in the video here: https://pgs-soft.com/16years

At PGS Software we make technology emotional and easy to use. By you!
Our teams are capable of covering entire Product Design process, from envisioning & design, development, through shipping and improving phases.

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at xdteam@pgs-soft.com.

Remember also to visit:
our Behance profile
our PGS website

---
Show us some love! Press “L” ❤️
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Cheers!

PGS Software
PGS Software
Hire Us

More by PGS Software

View profile
    • Like