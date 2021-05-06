News App Mobile Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋
I want to share a News App Exploration
"I try to make an application design concept, I try it with a minimalist style but it can display important information on the latest news, categories and news pages."
Images by Unsplash
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!
My Icon available here: Icon Finder
Check out My Portfolio on My Behance profile
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.