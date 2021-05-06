Khuram A.

Task Management App

Task Management App task management app calender scheduling analytics mobile application app task management task manager ux typography design minimal clean ui
A design exploration of an app for task management.
A team lead can know about his team members and assign them tasks, schedule meetings and check the productivity statistics.. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

