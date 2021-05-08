Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio

Finance App

Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio
Aryo Romadhon for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance App wallet ui wallet financial finance mobile mobile app mobile design ui design ui design clean
Finance App wallet ui wallet financial finance mobile mobile app mobile design ui design ui design clean
Download color palette
  1. Frame 7.png
  2. Frame 9.png

Hi, Evryone

I want to share the results of exploration of financial application designs, give your opinion about this design

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like