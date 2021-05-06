Virtual Resume Service, Logo & Brand Identity

“Logos are the graphic extension of the internal realities of a company.”

If you are a logo designer, your priority should be to make the logo memorable and meaningful. It should speak volumes without being too complicated or confusing. It should not feel like the entire burden of branding is on the logo. Keep it simple and classy.

Graphic Design & Brand Identity

Designer: Marin Bezatlliu

Client: VRS -Virtual Resume Service

www.virtualresumeservice.com