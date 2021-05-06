🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Audrey is a modern script and wedding font. This font is feminime, elegant, messy and modern.
Hello Audrey perfect for wedding event, anniversary, birthday,greeting cards, logotype, branding, wedding invite and card, elegant logo, poster, packaging, stationery, website, and any other projects requiring a handwritten and luxurious touch.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Hello Audrey otf
– Hello Audrey ttf
– Hello Audrey woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/hello-audrey/