UX.Manan

Presenting my new app ui design of furniture app.

UX.Manan
UX.Manan
  • Save
Presenting my new app ui design of furniture app. illustrator minimal flat typography icon ux ui design furniture appui app figmadesign figma
Download color palette

Hola Designers,

Check out my drivable profile.
I am available for the projects.
INSTAGRAM: https://lnkd.in/d4EWCFy

Contact us on
mananbhadresha07@gmail.com

Thank You :)

UX.Manan
UX.Manan

More by UX.Manan

View profile
    • Like