Network Logo - Connecto Modern Logo Design for Connection Comp

Network Logo - Connecto Modern Logo Design for Connection Company

The Logo Concepts: Connect Icon + Text

Style: Simple, Creative, Modern, Gradient, Colorful.

If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,

Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com

Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs

Skype: live:mahabubhassan66

Don't forget to appreciate :)

Thank you...