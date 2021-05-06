Seke Nikola

LockMeOut Mobile app

Seke Nikola
Seke Nikola
Hire Me
  • Save
LockMeOut Mobile app notification schedule app alarm app clock alarm uiux ux ui mobile app design mobile design mobile ui mobile
Download color palette

This is WIP for the schedule/notification control app. After doing testing I have a couple of more ideas to add.

Let's talk and connect
Instagram
Personal Website

Seke Nikola
Seke Nikola
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Seke Nikola

View profile
    • Like