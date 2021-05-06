David Kovalev ◒
unfold

7-Eleven Brand

David Kovalev ◒
unfold
David Kovalev ◒ for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
7-Eleven Brand agency branding design unfold intercection store travel eleven seven 711 road redesign branding logo 7-eleven
7-Eleven Brand agency branding design unfold intercection store travel eleven seven 711 road redesign branding logo 7-eleven
7-Eleven Brand agency branding design unfold intercection store travel eleven seven 711 road redesign branding logo 7-eleven
7-Eleven Brand agency branding design unfold intercection store travel eleven seven 711 road redesign branding logo 7-eleven
Download color palette
  1. 711.png
  2. 711-2.png
  3. 711-3.png
  4. 711-4.png

My take at the 7-Eleven logo redesign! Feel free to rebound this shot with your ideas 😊

See the attached shots also 👀
_______________

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at www.unfold.co/contact

Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like