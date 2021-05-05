Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Agricultural monitoring

Agricultural monitoring art minimal icon agricultural illustration ux colorful branding app design ui
Hi guys !!

This is the device detection page I made for the LINXI platform design project. He can view the Hani terrace scene very intuitively. Later, he will launch the Douyin and WeChat applet pages, welcome to check🔥

Posted on May 5, 2021
