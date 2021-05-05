Breed - Logo Design v2

Logo redesign for the Breed - Environment Awareness

I tried to find a way to use tree simple shapes that creatively form a Tucan, symbol of the brazilian fauna. I wanted to include a positive and vibrant mood that represents its colorful contrast.

Have you ever seen a similar mark? Do let me know so I know if proceeding in this direction has enough potential!

