Breed - Logo Design v2

Logo redesign for the Breed - Environment Awareness
I tried to find a way to use tree simple shapes that creatively form a Tucan, symbol of the brazilian fauna. I wanted to include a positive and vibrant mood that represents its colorful contrast.
Have you ever seen a similar mark? Do let me know so I know if proceeding in this direction has enough potential!
✉️ - Let’s work together:
tgvacca@gmail.com