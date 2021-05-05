Nathan Somsa-ard

willowtreewellnessrmt

The client came to me with a business logo created by a Hungarian artist. The brand design was built upon the looks and feels of the logo: earthliness, gentleness, elegance, and rejuvenation. When a user scroll from the header to the "My Story" section, the top shape divider and the logo forms a sunrise, symbolizing the healing process of the body following the therapy.

