willowtreewellnessrmt

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client came to me with a business logo created by a Hungarian artist. The brand design was built upon the looks and feels of the logo: earthliness, gentleness, elegance, and rejuvenation. When a user scroll from the header to the "My Story" section, the top shape divider and the logo forms a sunrise, symbolizing the healing process of the body following the therapy.