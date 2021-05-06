Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I was working on a looping animation for a personal project: a webradio. While playing the radio, this animation is running.
The main character is the inside mascot at iObeya－his name is Jean-Bobby. He traveled a lot all around the world and this radio is his!
The webradio is online and you are free to take a glance at this!
The resources (AI and AE files) are available, free and open.
---
Subscribe to see more shots and follow my activity.
⚡️ from Paris | 🐦 Twitter | 📷 Instagram