Hi!

I was working on a looping animation for a personal project: a webradio. While playing the radio, this animation is running.

The main character is the inside mascot at iObeya－his name is Jean-Bobby. He traveled a lot all around the world and this radio is his!

The webradio is online and you are free to take a glance at this!

The resources (AI and AE files) are available, free and open.

