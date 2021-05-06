Aurélien Grimaud

All Around The World

All Around The World ressources looped loop animation motion design illustration animation
Hi!

I was working on a looping animation for a personal project: a webradio. While playing the radio, this animation is running.

The main character is the inside mascot at iObeya－his name is Jean-Bobby. He traveled a lot all around the world and this radio is his!

The webradio is online and you are free to take a glance at this!

The resources (AI and AE files) are available, free and open.
Posted on May 6, 2021
