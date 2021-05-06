Grady Cameron Co.
Grady Cameron Co.

Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck

Grady Cameron Co.
Grady Cameron Co.
Grady Cameron Co. for Grady Cameron Co.
Hire Us
  • Save
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Caroline Burke Designs Pitch Deck design pitch pitchdeck powerpoint typography uxui ux branding poster download infographic mockup template print cover paper mockup photoshop brand identity flat brand identity design
Download color palette
  1. CarolinePitchDeckCoverRight.gif
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 6.jpg
  5. 7.jpg
  6. 8.jpg
  7. 9.jpg

Clean, minimal pitch deck design for a client, Caroline Burke Designs. Let us know what you think about the design and composition! Press L if you found some inspiration.

Visit our website for more information and inquiries!

www.thegradycameronco.com

Made with: Canva, Photoshop

CarolineBurke.pdf
5 MB
Download
Grady Cameron Co.
Grady Cameron Co.
You Envision. We Create.
Hire Us

More by Grady Cameron Co.

View profile
    • Like