Artist Network

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is day 1 of the daily UI challenge. I'm switching fields from biology to UX and I thought this would be a great way to dive into my design chops.
For day 1, I chose to create a sign-in screen for an artist app that fosters collaboration and support.