Artist Network
This is day 1 of the daily UI challenge. I'm switching fields from biology to UX and I thought this would be a great way to dive into my design chops.

For day 1, I chose to create a sign-in screen for an artist app that fosters collaboration and support.

Posted on May 5, 2021
