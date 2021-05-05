Harits Hammam

Boscha Observatory Landing Page

Boscha Observatory Landing Page web design landing page observatory space dark mode illustration
It's been more than 1 year since the last time I'm designing UI exploration, and here it is. The Illustration was made on Procreate for iPad, it's super fun to create one and then putting it in your UI.

I hope you like it

Posted on May 5, 2021
