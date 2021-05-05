Matthew Fielder

Poster_The Prequels Strike Back

For this project, it was very important to communicate some of the iconic imagery and shapes from Star Wars, like the twin suns of Tatooine and the moisture vaporators and dome of the Lars Homestead. All of that imagery conveys to the viewer clearly what the subject of the film is. The final touch was the silhouette of Brad, the film's director and star, who is the titular fan on this journey out of the darkness of toxic fan criticism and into the light of wonder and rediscovery of the prequels' hidden values.

