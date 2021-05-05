Mike Lopez

King Fisher Mobile Design

Minimalistic approach to a mobile version of a web design concept about King Fisher birds. I like how the bird overlaps the text slightly for a multi-layered design look.
What do you think?
-Made with Affinity Designer
-Font: FreeSerif

