Posters_The Fool

The look of the poster is meant to echo the dreamy tone of the film, and depicts the Cat's Eye Nebula, which appears in one of three celestial interludes in the movie. These interludes are meant to convey the ethereal allure of the main character's imagination, always beckoning him out of the moment. The burned paper look is a call to the climax of the opening scene, in which the main character tosses all of his scripts and artwork into a box and sets it ablaze. The only thing that survives his paroxysm is a partially burned concept illustration of a starfighter from his science-fiction project.