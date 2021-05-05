Posters_The Fool

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The look of the poster is meant to echo the dreamy tone of the film, and depicts the Cat's Eye Nebula, which appears in one of three celestial interludes in the movie. These interludes are meant to convey the ethereal allure of the main character's imagination, always beckoning him out of the moment. The burned paper look is a call to the climax of the opening scene, in which the main character tosses all of his scripts and artwork into a box and sets it ablaze. The only thing that survives his paroxysm is a partially burned concept illustration of a starfighter from his science-fiction project.