Okinawa - Handwritten brush font

Okinawa is a classy script font. This brush font will make your design project more powerful. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Okinawa (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Ligatures

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Thank you for downloading from Din Studio.

Feel free to download free personal use font at :https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13130/okinawa.html

Commercial use please visit this link : https://din-studio.com/product/okinawa-elegant-brush-font/