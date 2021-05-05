Okinawa - Handwritten brush font

Trending designs to inspire you
Okinawa is a classy script font. This brush font will make your design project more powerful. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.
Includes:
Okinawa (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading from Din Studio.
Feel free to download free personal use font at :https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13130/okinawa.html
Commercial use please visit this link : https://din-studio.com/product/okinawa-elegant-brush-font/