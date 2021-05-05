Good for Sale
Okinawa - Handwritten brush font

Okinawa - Handwritten brush font natural brush signature font script font lettering handlettering font fonts logo type typography branding
Okinawa - Handwritten brush font

Okinawa is a classy script font. This brush font will make your design project more powerful. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Okinawa (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading from Din Studio.

Feel free to download free personal use font at :https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13130/okinawa.html

Commercial use please visit this link : https://din-studio.com/product/okinawa-elegant-brush-font/

