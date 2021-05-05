Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kids resources 2

kids adobe illustrator vector illustration
This is a close up of one of the background that I create for a set of collaterals for and Live Design Client. I really love the challenge, I don't consider myself as an incredible illustrator, but I love how it turns

Posted on May 5, 2021
