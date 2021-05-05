Kids resources 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a close up of one of the background that I create for a set of collaterals for and Live Design Client. I really love the challenge, I don't consider myself as an incredible illustrator, but I love how it turns