Apolo website

Apolo is cloud software that helps manage clinics and offices. It aims to simplify and modernize the daily lives of health professionals. The platform has digital scheduling for doctors, online service, electronic medical records and financial management.

--

Apolo é um software em nuvem que ajuda a gerenciar clínicas e consultórios. Tem o objetivo de simplificar e modernizar o dia a dia de profissionais de saúde. A plataforma tem agendamento digital para médicos, atendimento online, prontuário eletrônico e gerenciamento financeiro.

apolo.app