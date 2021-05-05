Dancing After TEN for Fantagraphics

Trending designs to inspire you
Dancing After TEN is the intense true story of Vivian Chong and her brush with death-- in the form of the rare disease TEN -- that left her literally scarred, inside and out. Vivian partnered with Georgia Webber, a comic artist best known for her memoir detailing her own disabling experience. Together they tell a very real story of coming to terms with the limitations of your body, and discovering new ways to push your horizon.
It was a humble honor to design this book. Working with illustrated elements provided by Georgia, I designed the jacket graphic and introduced cyan to the black and white comic. Edited by Gary Groth and Conrad Groth.
