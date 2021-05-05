Trending designs to inspire you
Hand drawn vintage cake label and bakery logo element collection.
Vector version is available on Adobe Stock and Freepik!
https://stock.adobe.com/images/collection-of-vintage-cake-logo-and-food-label-with-strawberry-frame-and-floral-elements/425740745
https://www.freepik.com/premium-vector/collection-vintage-cake-logo-food-label-with-strawberry_13453822.htm
Stickers and other stuff:
https://artflorara.redbubble.com/