Zahra Nurfatihah

Vintage Cake Label and Bakery Logo Element Collection

Zahra Nurfatihah
Zahra Nurfatihah
  • Save
Vintage Cake Label and Bakery Logo Element Collection bakery packaging cafe cake shop illustration matcha green tea baking kawaii pastry vintage bakery logo strawberry cake sweet dessert bakery floral food illustration cake food
Download color palette
Zahra Nurfatihah
Zahra Nurfatihah

More by Zahra Nurfatihah

View profile
    • Like