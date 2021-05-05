Mani Salazar

Off the Grid

Off the Grid
A year ago today...

Forgot to post this, glad I was reminded about it! But that happens to the best of us, right? As a team, we were given the concept "cabin fever" (as an exercise) and asked to take it whichever way we'd like. I was ready to get lost in the woods... still think I might.

;)

Posted on May 5, 2021
