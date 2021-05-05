Off the Grid

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A year ago today...
Forgot to post this, glad I was reminded about it! But that happens to the best of us, right? As a team, we were given the concept "cabin fever" (as an exercise) and asked to take it whichever way we'd like. I was ready to get lost in the woods... still think I might.
;)