Stella Yen
Barrel

Wknd Nation Website Mobile Design

Stella Yen
Barrel
Stella Yen for Barrel
Wknd Nation is a female-founded emerging loungewear brand that is redefining what it means to be comfortable. Barrel partnered with Wknd Nation to launch their new website on Shopify Plus to reflect Wknd Nation’s unique mission to break the stigma of loungewear and offer pieces that can be worn for every and any occasion.

Check out the website here.

Posted on May 5, 2021
Barrel
Barrel
