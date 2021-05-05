Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brent McCormick

In progress: How to Say Hi Branding

In progress: How to Say Hi Branding logo branding podcast typography richmond design
Hey dribbblolitos,

Here is some work in progress for a friend’s podcast. How to Say Hi is two friends sharing experiences and supporting research that help people recognize how they can impact one another through simple, thoughtful gestures.

As a big podcast guy, I’m stoked to have finally been asked to help design one. I love Katelyn and Maggie’s premise, and I can’t wait to hear it. I haven’t heard an episode yet, but if I was to guess, I’d say this is for fans of shows like The Happiness Lab and Every Little Thing.

Have any favorite pods? Drop your recommendations in the comments. Hope you’re swell.

Posted on May 5, 2021
Hey. Thanks for stopping in.
