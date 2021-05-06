Szymon Michalczyk
Baselane — landing page

Baselane — landing page
👋 Howdy, folks!
Continuing Karol's shots... Baselane landing page!

📗 About the Project
Baselane is building an end-to-end financial platform from the ground up to serve the needs of independent landlords. Their goal is to empower independent landlords with tailored financial technology, automated tools, and actionable data to save time, increase returns, and grow their rental investment portfolios.

🙌. How we helped?
As a part of the Baselane team, I was responsible for designing the landing page that shows all core functionalities in a friendly way.

Dashboard: Karol Dera 💙

More to come!

Rebound of
Baselane app – dashboard
By Karol Dera
