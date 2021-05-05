Marina Jezidžić

Website - Bonsai

Marina Jezidžić
Marina Jezidžić
  • Save
Website - Bonsai simple layout clear ui bonsaitrees uxdesign page layout website design webdesigns design uidesign bonsai layout page design webdesigner uiux ui webdesign website
Website - Bonsai simple layout clear ui bonsaitrees uxdesign page layout website design webdesigns design uidesign bonsai layout page design webdesigner uiux ui webdesign website
Website - Bonsai simple layout clear ui bonsaitrees uxdesign page layout website design webdesigns design uidesign bonsai layout page design webdesigner uiux ui webdesign website
Website - Bonsai simple layout clear ui bonsaitrees uxdesign page layout website design webdesigns design uidesign bonsai layout page design webdesigner uiux ui webdesign website
Download color palette
  1. Homepage-1.png
  2. Homepage-2.png
  3. Homepage -3.png
  4. Homepage -4.png

Hello Dribbblers!

Lately, I’m working on new skills related to UX UI design. I started with a personal project for a website about the best tips & tricks for bonsai trees.

Other pages soon :)

Let me know what you think!

I appreciate any feedback :)

Marina Jezidžić
Marina Jezidžić
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marina Jezidžić

View profile
    • Like