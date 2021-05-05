Ludivine Conrardy

JW Partner (Luxembourg)

Ludivine Conrardy
Ludivine Conrardy
Hire Me
  • Save
JW Partner (Luxembourg) wordpress development wordpress website web design webdesign
JW Partner (Luxembourg) wordpress development wordpress website web design webdesign
JW Partner (Luxembourg) wordpress development wordpress website web design webdesign
JW Partner (Luxembourg) wordpress development wordpress website web design webdesign
Download color palette
  1. Capture d’écran 2021-05-05 à 16.15.34.png
  2. Capture d’écran 2021-05-05 à 16.15.44.png
  3. Capture d’écran 2021-05-05 à 16.16.05.png
  4. Capture d’écran 2021-05-05 à 16.16.20.png

My client is a new tax & accounting company based in Luxembourg. They wanted a simple website, including a blog and a career page, that could represent the values of the company.
https://jwpartner.lu

Enregistrement de l’écran 2021-05-05 à 16.16.34.mov
40 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Ludivine Conrardy
Ludivine Conrardy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ludivine Conrardy

View profile
    • Like