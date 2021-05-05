Trending designs to inspire you
"Cost of lies" is a quote from the final scene of HBO tv show Chernobyl. I really wanted something realistic. Basically all the foreground was created on C4D and the factory in the background was added with Photoshop. Then I also used Photoshop to add details on the car !