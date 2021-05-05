Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
digit.All

Digit.All is a webapp for prevent and fight online gender violence.

I realized the webapp for RISSC and Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, starting with the design of wireframes and sketch layout, afterwards developing code choosing WordPress as cms platform. I wrote a post with the full process if you interested.

On https://appdigitall.it you can see the final result.

Posted on May 5, 2021
